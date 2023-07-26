SWAT standoff underway after domestic incident in Cobb

A tranquil Cobb County neighborhood is swarmed with law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon due to a SWAT standoff.

Officials at the scene confirmed that the incident near the 3200 block of Stonewall Drive began as a domestic dispute. The area, which is off Jim Owens Road and just south of Cobb Parkway, has been blocked off since about 2 p.m.

Officers could be heard yelling, “Come out with your hands raised,” at someone inside a camper. Authorities at the scene confirmed they have an arrest and search warrant.

As residents began returning home from work, Amanda Rice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was stunned to find her neighborhood flooded with police. She described the area as peaceful and quiet, a place where the loudest noise heard is a dog barking.

“I couldn’t believe it. I came around the curb, saw blue lights and it terrified me,” she said. “I watch SWAT on television, but I’ve never seen them in person.”

Rice said she had a previous run-in with the suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police. The suspect recently came to her house late one night asking if she wanted to sell a motorcycle before she turned him away, she added.

Credit: Kevin Whaley Credit: Kevin Whaley

It’s the second SWAT standoff to unfold in Cobb in the last three days. A man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Kentmere at Legacy Park neighborhood, prompting SWAT to respond to the scene, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Kennesaw police spokesman Officer David Buchanan, a 42-year-old man called 911 and threatened suicide, saying that he had a gun. When officers responded, they learned that multiple children were inside the home. They were able to get the children out but could not establish a line of communication with the suspect.

