SWAT standoff underway after domestic incident in Cobb

Credit: Kevin Whaley

Credit: Kevin Whaley

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 28 minutes ago
X

A tranquil Cobb County neighborhood is swarmed with law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon due to a SWAT standoff.

Officials at the scene confirmed that the incident near the 3200 block of Stonewall Drive began as a domestic dispute. The area, which is off Jim Owens Road and just south of Cobb Parkway, has been blocked off since about 2 p.m.

Officers could be heard yelling, “Come out with your hands raised,” at someone inside a camper. Authorities at the scene confirmed they have an arrest and search warrant.

As residents began returning home from work, Amanda Rice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was stunned to find her neighborhood flooded with police. She described the area as peaceful and quiet, a place where the loudest noise heard is a dog barking.

“I couldn’t believe it. I came around the curb, saw blue lights and it terrified me,” she said. “I watch SWAT on television, but I’ve never seen them in person.”

Rice said she had a previous run-in with the suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police. The suspect recently came to her house late one night asking if she wanted to sell a motorcycle before she turned him away, she added.

Credit: Kevin Whaley

Credit: Kevin Whaley

It’s the second SWAT standoff to unfold in Cobb in the last three days. A man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Kentmere at Legacy Park neighborhood, prompting SWAT to respond to the scene, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Kennesaw police spokesman Officer David Buchanan, a 42-year-old man called 911 and threatened suicide, saying that he had a gun. When officers responded, they learned that multiple children were inside the home. They were able to get the children out but could not establish a line of communication with the suspect.

ExploreMan dies after shooting himself during Kennesaw standoff, cops say

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

After retired minister is accused of murder, another cold case gets fresh look2h ago

Credit: AP

North Fulton resident sentenced to 366 days in Jan. 6 charge
3h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Owner says he’s nixed plan for dragon sculpture atop Georgia mountain
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE | ‘My baby was good’: Vigil honors teen killed at DeKalb IHOP during summer job
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE | ‘My baby was good’: Vigil honors teen killed at DeKalb IHOP during summer job
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory doctors partner with athletes to raise awareness for CPR, defibrillation
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

After retired minister is accused of murder, another cold case gets fresh look
2h ago
Wanted man arrested in Acworth after running from drug-laden car, cops say
2h ago
Woman found shot to death in parking garage of Loring Heights apartment complex
3h ago
Featured

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Owner says he’s nixed plan for dragon sculpture atop Georgia mountain
3h ago
Watch: Braves turn a triple play versus Red Sox at Fenway Park
17h ago
The best snacks for a road trip? The CEO of Georgia-based Stuckey's has some ideas
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top