BREAKING: Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood

An armed man barricaded inside a home in a Kennesaw neighborhood prompted a Cobb County SWAT unit to respond to the scene Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The ongoing incident is taking place at a home in the 4100 block of Kentmere Main in the Kentmere at Legacy Park neighborhood, Kennesaw police spokesman Officer David Buchanan said.

According to Buchanan, police determined the man was armed when he called 911 and told dispatch that he had a gun. No shots have been fired during the standoff.

No one else is inside the house and there is no danger to the public, Buchanan said. No further details have been released.

