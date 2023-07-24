BreakingNews
Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood

BREAKING: Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By
17 minutes ago
X

An armed man barricaded inside a home in a Kennesaw neighborhood prompted a Cobb County SWAT unit to respond to the scene Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The ongoing incident is taking place at a home in the 4100 block of Kentmere Main in the Kentmere at Legacy Park neighborhood, Kennesaw police spokesman Officer David Buchanan said.

According to Buchanan, police determined the man was armed when he called 911 and told dispatch that he had a gun. No shots have been fired during the standoff.

No one else is inside the house and there is no danger to the public, Buchanan said. No further details have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes3h ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
33m ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
16m ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
16m ago

Credit: AP

Twitter is now X. People are still chirping in the ‘global town square’
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Police ID teen killed in shooting at troubled Gwinnet apartment complex
5m ago
Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire
6h ago
Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
3h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
8h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top