BREAKING: Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death

“The wheels of justice have begun to move for my mother,” Michael Bowles said in a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his mother’s death. “This has been a nightmare for our family. My mom should have been safe in her home. If she wasn’t safe, no one is. I grew up in Atlanta, my wife was born here, and my brother and his family live here. We love this city, but we have all been disappointed at the horrific acts of crime that have plagued Atlanta for far too long.”

Earlier on the day Bowles was killed, Brown was allegedly already intoxicated when he tried to buy a bottle of vodka at a Buckhead liquor store, according to an Atlanta police report.

When the store employee told Brown no, he grabbed the bottle and left the store, the report states. From there, Brown is accused of walking less than a half-mile to Paces West Terrace, where Bowles was killed.

Brown’s Fulton County arrest records go back to March 2019, when he was arrested on a shoplifting charge.

In January 2020, Brown was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, giving a false name and not having prescription drugs in an original container, court and jail records show. He was credited for serving 45 days in jail, ordered to complete 30 community service hours and was sentenced to 12 months on probation in February of that year, according to court records.

In August 2020, Brown was arrested on charges of simple assault and aggravated assault. The aggravated assault charge was later dropped and he was again credited for time served for the lesser charge. Brown was released from jail Sept. 2, 2021, after serving more than a year, records show.

Then on June 6, Brown was charged with disorderly conduct, according to an Atlanta police report.

Bowles’ killing was the 157th homicide of 2022 in Atlanta. The city had 170 for the year.

