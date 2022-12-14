Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack

Store employees provided police with surveillance footage of the incident, the report states.

Surveillance images from Bowles’ street later led investigators to Brown. Investigators have not released details about a possible motive but said Bowles may have interrupted a thief attempting to steal her Lexus SUV.

Brown is accused of stabbing Bowles in the neck, arms and hands, his arrest warrant states. Then, he left the area in her SUV, which was later found in DeKalb County.

Hours later, one of Bowles’ sons would find his mother’s lifeless body after arriving at her home for a holiday visit.

“I was on my way to visit her for the holidays and got to her a few hours too late,” Michael Bowles said in an emailed statement. “Finding her like that is something that will be with me forever.”

On Sunday, investigators released surveillance images of a man they called a person of interest. By Sunday night, arrest warrants had been secured for Brown, who was arrested Monday after a tipster spotted him in DeKalb.

Brown was charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, elder abuse, and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to police. It was his latest arrest in Fulton County, according to court and police records.

Brown’s Fulton County arrest records go back to March 2019, when he was arrested on a shoplifting charge, records showed.

In January 2020, Brown was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, giving a false name and not having prescription drugs in an original container, court and jail records show. He was credited for serving 45 days in jail, ordered to complete 30 community service hours and was sentenced to 12 months on probation in February of that year, according to court records.

In August 2020, Brown was arrested on charges of simple assault and aggravated assault. The aggravated assault charge was later dropped and he was again credited for time served for the lesser charge of simple assault. Brown was released from jail on Sept. 2, 2021 after serving more than a year, records show.

On June 6, Brown was charged with disorderly conduct, according to an Atlanta police report.

“He began to yell and bang on the bathroom door, before grabbing the frying pan and hitting it against the walls,” the report states.

The city jail refused to take Brown, who had a cut on his face at the time, the police report states.

In his most recent arrest, Brown waived his first court appearance Tuesday morning and remained in the Fulton jail Wednesday.