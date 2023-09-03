BREAKING | Several people shot at NW Atlanta home, cops say

Police are investigating after “multiple” people were shot at a home in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Details are limited, but the shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Adkins Road, Atlanta police said. The home is located in the Fairburn Heights neighborhood near the Fulton County Airport.

No information was provided on the number of victims or their injuries, but police said it was not an active shooter situation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

