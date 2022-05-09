BreakingNews
BREAKING: Report of shots fired at school bus near Suwanee, police say
Breaking News Alert

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating a report of a shooting Monday morning involving a school bus.

According to police, reports indicate an individual shot at a school bus as it was driving through a neighborhood in the area of Settles Bridge Park. No injuries were reported, and police were still gathering details.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated assault, according to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson.

We are working to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

