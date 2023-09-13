BREAKING | Police investigating possible homicide near Gwinnett Place Mall

1 hour ago
Police are investigating a possible homicide at a shopping center near Gwinnett Place Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were at the scene of a person dead call at the Mall Corners Shopping Center in the 2100 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Dozens of stores occupy the center, which sits on the west side of Pleasant Hill and just north of I-85.

Police said details are still being gathered about the incident. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

