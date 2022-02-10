Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting at a Campbellton Road apartment complex. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 44 minutes ago

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

A homicide investigation is underway at the Appletree Townhomes in the 2300 block of Campbellton Road, officers at the scene confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officers responded to the complex shortly before 11 a.m.

No details about the shooting were released. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.

