Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta
BREAKING: Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta

Atlanta police officers were called to the Forest Cove apartments on New Town Circle shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. A body could be seen lying in the parking lot.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police officers were called to the Forest Cove apartments on New Town Circle shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. A body could be seen lying in the parking lot.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Police are investigating a death Tuesday morning at a condemned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta that has long been troubled by crime and blight.

A body could be seen lying outside a vehicle at the Forest Cove Apartments on New Town Circle. Atlanta police were called to the complex around 3 a.m. after a person was reported shot.

Investigators covered a body lying outside a gray Jeep Gladiator with a blue tarp.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Investigators covered a body lying outside a gray Jeep Gladiator with a blue tarp.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Investigators covered a body lying outside a gray Jeep Gladiator with a blue tarp.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Officers at the scene have not confirmed how the person died. There is a large police presence outside the complex Tuesday morning, where mourners and residents have gathered and investigators have covered a body lying near gray Jeep Gladiator with a blue tarp.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents at the complex, which is in the process of relocating residents ahead of its scheduled demolition. The city of Atlanta, in its lawsuit against the property management company, said Forest Cove has been the location of more than 650 police calls related to domestic violence, burglary, robbery and homicide since 2020.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Credit: City of Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stares back at a child looking out of a near-collapsing window as he reviews the conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights community on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (City of Atlanta)

Credit: City of Atlanta

Credit: City of Atlanta

Tenants have decried deplorable conditions such as rodent infestations, mold and crumbling structures. Their court-ordered relocation has also prompted the temporary closure of a nearby Atlanta school, Thomasville Heights Elementary.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured
