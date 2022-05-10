BREAKING: Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta

Officers at the scene have not confirmed how the person died. There is a large police presence outside the complex Tuesday morning, where mourners and residents have gathered and investigators have covered a body lying near gray Jeep Gladiator with a blue tarp.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents at the complex, which is in the process of relocating residents ahead of its scheduled demolition. The city of Atlanta, in its lawsuit against the property management company, said Forest Cove has been the location of more than 650 police calls related to domestic violence, burglary, robbery and homicide since 2020.