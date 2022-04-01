Dickens administration revises plan to relocate Forest Cove residents

Relocated residents will continue to receive subsidized rent through the Housing Assistance Payments administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the spokesman said. This federal program anchors rent at 30% of the head of household’s income at Forest Cove.

“The city and Millennia will partner with Atlanta Housing, Invest Atlanta, the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Open Doors, APD, Urban Planning Management and other partners to facilitate a smooth transition for the residents,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The mayor’s spokesman said Atlanta will pay the upfront costs of the relocation. Millennia will reimburse the city in full once the company closes a deal for the sale, restoration, or rebuild of the property, the spokesman said.

Millennia late last month told tenants they won’t have to pay monthly rent until they are all relocated from the property. But that decision occurred in response to the outcry from residents a month earlier.

Caption A broken pipe spews water (right side of picture) into the kitchen of an abandoned apartment at the Forest Cover apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The city, in its lawsuit against Millennia, alleged the complex has racked up at least 231 code violations for fire damage and rodent infestations, among other issues, since 2017.

Forest Cove has also been the location of more than 650 police calls related to domestic violence, burglary, robbery, and homicide since 2020, according to the lawsuit.

Judge Christopher Portis ruled Dec. 27 that Forest Cove’s residents should be relocated by March, records show. His order stated the demolition should begin by April 15 and be completed by Sept. 12.