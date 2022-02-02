Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Police break up large fight at Towers High School with pepper spray

DeKalb County school police responded to a large fight at Towers High School on Wednesday. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 12 minutes ago

A large fight at Towers High School in DeKalb County was broken up Wednesday when school police pepper-sprayed those involved, the school district confirmed.

Emergency medical personnel treated students who were affected by the pepper spray, the district said in a statement. At least one student was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear how the student was injured.

All students who were involved in the fight, which broke out at around 12:50 p.m., have been charged, according to the statement.

Channel 2 Action News reported more than a dozen school resource officers were at the school, and at least three ambulances were seen in the parking lot. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

