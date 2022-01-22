No students injured in shooting near McNair High during school hours

About a 30-minute drive from McNair, a 19-year-old woman was carjacked in the parking lot of Lithonia High School last Friday while she was waiting for her younger brother to get out of his last class, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The teen was startled when a man banged on the driver’s-side window and pointed a gun at her, the teen’s mother told the AJC. She got out of the car and the robber drove off, the mother added. No arrests have been made in that case.

