Woman carjacked in Lithonia High School parking lot

A 19-year-old was carjacked last week in the parking lot of Lithonia High School, the DeKalb County School District confirmed Thursday.
The woman, who was not identified, was in her car Jan. 14 when she was approached by two armed men who jumped in and drove off, the district said in a statement. The incident is under investigation by school district police.
The DeKalb County Police Department is not involved in the investigation.
It’s not clear what time the carjacking occurred or if parents received notice that it took place on school property.
“The safety and well-being of our students, staff and stakeholders remain a top priority,” the district said in its statement.
