BREAKING | Missing 12-year-old Hall County girl found safe, police say

The Hall Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation bureau located the child, but no details where released about her exact location.

“The tireless work of our CIB, law enforcement partners and the community has resulted in the best possible outcome,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Our prayers for Maria’s safe return have been answered.”

During a June 11 news conference, Couch said investigators believed she may have made contact with an unknown person who picked her up from her house. He said there was a chance Maria left willingly, but that she still could be in danger.

“She’s a child, and to be gone (this) long, that’s a serious issue,” the sheriff said. “But yes, I do consider her in danger. Very much so.”

The sheriff’s office was flooded with dozens of tips after Maria’s disappearance. A reward of $50,000 was later offered to help find her.

No details were released late Thursday regarding how investigators located the girl.

