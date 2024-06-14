Breaking: BREAKING | Milton officer injured in shooting near Walmart
BREAKING | Milton officer injured in shooting near Walmart

The shooting happened in a Walmart parking lot located at 5200 Windward Parkway.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis


46 minutes ago

One person was taken into custody following a shooting Friday that injured a Milton officer and another person near a Walmart, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the parking lot of the store at 5200 Windward Parkway off Alpharetta Highway. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while one of the suspects was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.

Another suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were released on the officer-involved shooting, and the suspects were not publicly identified. The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident.

The Milton Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 5200 Windward...

Posted by Milton Police Department on Friday, June 14, 2024

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

