BREAKING | Milton officer injured in shooting near Walmart

One person was taken into custody following a shooting Friday that injured a Milton officer and another person near a Walmart, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the parking lot of the store at 5200 Windward Parkway off Alpharetta Highway. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while one of the suspects was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.

Another suspect was taken into custody.