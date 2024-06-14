BREAKING | Milton officer injured in shooting near Walmart

One person was taken into custody following a shooting Friday that injured a Milton officer and another person near a Walmart, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after noon in the parking lot of the store at 5200 Windward Parkway off Alpharetta Highway. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while one of the suspects was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.
Another suspect was taken into custody.
No other details were released on the officer-involved shooting, and the suspects were not publicly identified. The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident.
