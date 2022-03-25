ajc logo
Police open homicide investigation after body found in woods in NW Atlanta

The man found near the Etheridge Court Apartments was not identified and few details were released. Police said the official cause and manner of death will be determined by autopsy.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was found dead in a wooded area of Atlanta’s Carey Park neighborhood Wednesday evening, leading police to open a homicide investigation when the victim’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

Officers were called for a person down in the woods at the corner of Etheridge Drive and 7th Street near the Etheridge Court Apartments around 5 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel were already on the scene and had pronounced the man dead.

The man was not identified and few details were released.

Police said the official cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

