BREAKING: Person injured in exchange of gunfire with Cartersville officer, cops say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 38 minutes ago

The GBI was asked to investigate a shootout Thursday morning between a police officer and an armed person near a Bartow County gas station, according to Cartersville police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was injured in the exchange of gunfire, the Cartersville Police Department said in a statement. The GBI has not provided additional details but was expected to release a statement later Thursday.

Police officers and GBI agents were on the scene Thursday at a Circle K on Joe Frank Harris Parkway. According to the police department, an officer was called to the gas station to investigate a report of someone pointing a firearm at other people.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, a foot chase ensued and the suspect began shooting at the officer on the scene,” the department said in the statement on Facebook. “The officer returned fire and the suspect was struck.”

The suspect was taken to nearby Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, and an update on their condition was not provided. The officer was not injured, police said.

The GBI confirmed it is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting. The state agency has opened more than 100 cases into such shootings this year.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

