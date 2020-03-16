19-year-old charged with murder in shooting outside Lenox

Lafargue is accused of killing Thuan Nguyen, 31, on March 8 after a dispute over a parking space, according to police. Nguyen, of Tennessee, died at the scene after being shot in the head.

The latest shooting was the fourth since December outside Lenox, but the only deadly incident. Arrests have been made in the three previous incidents.

The string of shootings has prompted Simon Malls, which operates Lenox, and Atlanta police to increase security measures. APD has a precinct at the mall.

Chief Erika Shields has called the brazen violence “deeply concerning.”“We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions,” Shields said.