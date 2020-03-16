ajc logo
X

19-year-old charged with murder in shooting outside Lenox

Atlanta police are searching for Ricky James Lafargue , who has been charged with murder following a shooting outside Lenox Square. (Photo: Atlanta police)
Caption
Atlanta police are searching for Ricky James Lafargue , who has been charged with murder following a shooting outside Lenox Square. (Photo: Atlanta police)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 16, 2020

Atlanta police have charged a 19-year-old with murder following a shooting outside Lenox Square. But the search continued Monday to find the suspect, police said.

Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for Ricky James Lafargue, Officer Steve Avery said.

“Atlanta homicide investigators confirmed that Mr. Lafargue is the only person wanted in connection with this crime and detectives are actively working to take him in to custody,” Avery said in an emailed statement.

RELATED: Tennessee man killed in Lenox Square shooting

ALSO: Lenox Square shooting victim: 'I could have died'

Lafargue is accused of killing Thuan Nguyen, 31, on March 8 after a dispute over a parking space, according to police. Nguyen, of Tennessee, died at the scene after being shot in the head.

The latest shooting was the fourth since December outside Lenox, but the only deadly incident. Arrests have been made in the three previous incidents.

The string of shootings has prompted Simon Malls, which operates Lenox, and Atlanta police to increase security measures. APD has a precinct at the mall.

Chief Erika Shields has called the brazen violence “deeply concerning.”“We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions,” Shields said.

ajc.com
Caption

About the Author

Alexis Stevens
Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man dead, child safe after shooting near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead
14h ago
Warrants issued for 5 Henry County officers indicted on murder charges
17h ago
UPDATE: Officials ID man accused of stabbing Sandy Springs officer
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top