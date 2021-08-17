BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting outside of Lenox Square

The suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, according to Atlanta police. The teenagers, a boy and a girl, were also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses.

In 2020, Lenox Square was the site of at least six shootings, including a March homicide that killed a Tennessee man, according to police. Arrests have been made in the majority of the incidents, which prompted security measures such as a weapons detector at the mall’s main entrance. A few days before Christmas, a 7-year-old was shot to death when gunfire erupted outside nearby Phipps Plaza. Phipps and Lenox, premier retail destinations in the heart of Buckhead, are owned by Simon Property Group.

