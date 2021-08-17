BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting outside of Lenox Square

A man was shot as he exited Lenox Square mall Monday evening. He was taken to the hospital in a private car after the shooter fled the scene in a dark sedan, Atlanta police said.
The injured man, who was not identified by police, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital following the shooting around 6 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. Officers were sent to Grady where the man was being treated and he told them that the shooting had taken place at Lenox Square.
Atlanta police have released few other details.
The shooting Monday was at least the 11th at metro Atlanta shopping centers this year and the second at Lenox.
On June 13, two teenagers attempted to rob a Lenox Square security guard and then shot him, leaving him critically injured, Atlanta police said.
The suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, according to Atlanta police. The teenagers, a boy and a girl, were also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses.
In 2020, Lenox Square was the site of at least six shootings, including a March homicide that killed a Tennessee man, according to police. Arrests have been made in the majority of the incidents, which prompted security measures such as a weapons detector at the mall’s main entrance. A few days before Christmas, a 7-year-old was shot to death when gunfire erupted outside nearby Phipps Plaza. Phipps and Lenox, premier retail destinations in the heart of Buckhead, are owned by Simon Property Group.
