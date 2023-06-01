UPDATE: Infant shot in finger at NW Atlanta apartment complex

An infant was shot Thursday afternoon in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood that has been a frequent crime scene in recent months, according to police.

The 1-month-old, whose name was not released, suffered a finger injury and was alert after the shooting, an Atlanta police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that there was gunfire outside of the victim’s residence, and a projectile entered the home causing the injury to the infant,” police said.

The shooting happened at The Commons apartment complex at 3010 Middleton Road, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. No further details were immediately available.

The Commons is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an award-winning investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Most recently, an 18-year-old was shot May 23 off Middleton Road, according to police. The girl was alert when taken to the hospital but refused to tell investigators details about the shooting.

In a separate incident April 30, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the same area, according to police. Both survived. Investigators believe the two were struck during a verbal dispute.

In January 2022, there were two homicides at a complex at 3086 Middleton Rod: On Jan. 3, a 31-year-old man was killed; and on Jan. 26, a 17-year-old was killed and two others wounded during a robbery. In addition, in October 2022, a 5-year-old was shot after two men exchanged gunfire.

From 2017-2021, police reported 25 crimes at the same complex.

