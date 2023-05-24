BREAKING: GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood

A chase involving Georgia State Patrol troopers on I-20 in Atlanta led to a crash and shooting in the Grant Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Neither state or local officials have shared public updates about the situation, but the wreckage of a multi-car crash could be seen on Boulevard thanks to photos and video taken by NewsChopper 2. A red sedan appeared to crash into a metal power pole head-on, crushing its front bumper and hood.

It’s not clear what started the chase or if anyone was injured or killed in the ensuing shooting, but Channel 2 reported that the GBI has been called to the scene. As standard practice, local agencies typically request an independent investigation by the GBI if one or more of their officers fires their service weapon in the line of duty.

We’re working to learn more.

