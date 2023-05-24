BreakingNews
BREAKING: GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood
BREAKING: GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A chase involving Georgia State Patrol troopers on I-20 in Atlanta led to a crash and shooting in the Grant Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Neither state or local officials have shared public updates about the situation, but the wreckage of a multi-car crash could be seen on Boulevard thanks to photos and video taken by NewsChopper 2. A red sedan appeared to crash into a metal power pole head-on, crushing its front bumper and hood.

It’s not clear what started the chase or if anyone was injured or killed in the ensuing shooting, but Channel 2 reported that the GBI has been called to the scene. As standard practice, local agencies typically request an independent investigation by the GBI if one or more of their officers fires their service weapon in the line of duty.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

