GBI: Man shot by Polk County officer after reaching for gun

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A man was shot by an officer in Polk County after reaching for his own gun Wednesday afternoon, the GBI said.

A domestic dispute in the 1200 block of Pleasant Hill Road led to Polk police officers becoming involved, officials said. At around 1:15 p.m., officers met with Flint Dawson Warren at the location and witnesses told the GBI the 63-year-old reached for a gun on his waist during the interaction.

An officer then shot Warren, striking him, according to the state agency. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The incident marks the 41st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and at least the third in less than 24 hours.

A chase involving Georgia State Patrol troopers on I-20 in Atlanta led to a crash and exchange of gunfire in the Grant Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. A red sedan appeared to have crashed into a metal power pole head-on, crushing its front bumper and hood. The GBI has not released information on the incident.

ExploreCovington officer shot in the head to undergo jaw surgery

Tuesday night, Covington police officer Rashad Rivers was shot in the head while responding to a domestic fight at a hotel along Alcovy Road. The man accused of shooting Rivers, 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill, was killed by a second responding officer after he was seen standing over Rivers with his gun drawn, according to the GBI.

Rivers remains in the hospital, but the department said he is in good spirits.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

