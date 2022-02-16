BREAKING: Grandson arrested in Wisconsin after Hall County man dies in house fire

Just two days after a 68-year-old Hall County man was found dead in a house fire Monday morning, his grandson was arrested and charged with malice murder, officials said.
Andrew Donaldson was found dead inside his burning home on Meadow Drive in Oakwood around 6:30 a.m., according to the Hall sheriff’s office. An autopsy revealed that Donaldson likely died from a gunshot wound rather than from the fire.
Investigators believe the blaze was set to destroy evidence of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation led authorities to identify 29-year-old Lorenzo Moss of Wisconsin as a suspect in the case, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe Moss, who is Donaldson’s grandson, recently traveled from Wisconsin to Georgia, but they did not know the reason for his visit.
Moss was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities expect additional counts to be added to his charges.
