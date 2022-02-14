Hamburger icon
Man found dead after Hall County house fire

Andrew Donaldson was found dead Monday morning after a Hall County home became engulfed in flames. (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Andrew Donaldson was found dead Monday morning after a Hall County home became engulfed in flames.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A man was found dead Monday morning after a blaze engulfed a Hall County home, authorities said.

When crews arrived on Meadow Drive in Oakwood about 6:30 a.m., heavy fire was showing from the side and back of the building, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Andrew Donaldson, 68, was found dead inside after firefighters were able to make entry, according to a news release.

By the time crews were done battling the flames, an entire side of the roof had burned through and collapsed, a photo from the sheriff’s office revealed.

Andrew Donaldson

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Andrew Donaldson

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Andrew Donaldson

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The Hall County fire marshal is looking into what caused the fire and where it began. The sheriff’s office is investigating how Donaldson died in the blaze.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

