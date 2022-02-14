Man found dead after Hall County house fire

When crews arrived on Meadow Drive in Oakwood about 6:30 a.m., heavy fire was showing from the side and back of the building, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Andrew Donaldson, 68, was found dead inside after firefighters were able to make entry, according to a news release.

By the time crews were done battling the flames, an entire side of the roof had burned through and collapsed, a photo from the sheriff’s office revealed.