BreakingNews
Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse

BREAKING: Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse

Woman was alert after shooting, according to police

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

An investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office accidentally discharged her firearm Friday morning, shooting herself in the leg at the courthouse, according to police.

The woman, whose name was not released, was alert after the shooting, a spokesman for Atlanta police said. Officers were assisting with the investigation at the Central Avenue courthouse, but there was no active threat.

No further details were immediately available.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is headed to the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ossoff backs need for new Atlanta police training facilities4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
16-year-old injured in shootout with Gwinnett officer, police say
6m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns against House speaker over Ukraine
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns against House speaker over Ukraine
4h ago

Credit: Josh Reyes

Gwinnett seeks to address achievement gaps revealed in Georgia Milestones
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
16-year-old injured in shootout with Gwinnett officer, police say
6m ago
Man arrested after body found inside burning vehicle in Clayton County
14h ago
Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
15h ago
Featured

North Georgia Sorghum Festival is an event with good eats and greater company
23h ago
Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
22h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top