BREAKING: Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse

An investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office accidentally discharged her firearm Friday morning, shooting herself in the leg at the courthouse, according to police.

The woman, whose name was not released, was alert after the shooting, a spokesman for Atlanta police said. Officers were assisting with the investigation at the Central Avenue courthouse, but there was no active threat.

No further details were immediately available.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is headed to the scene.

