BREAKING: Duluth gun store owner arrested after being injured in shooting

“You’re the one that fired the shot?” a dispatcher asked August.

“I had to. He tried to murder me,” August replied, adding that he had been involved in a “verbal argument” with Collins and Collins had “grabbed his gun.” Both men were carrying handguns at the time of the incident.

Collins was shot twice, and another Gun Lobby employee performed first aid before police and paramedics arrived. Collins was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, while August was taken to Northside Hospital Duluth after he complained of chest pains and said he suffered from an anxiety disorder.

It was not clear what the men were arguing about before the shooting. According to a police report, August told responding officers, “I thought he was trying to kill me,” then later added, “All over a few dollars.”

Collins, who is from Lawrenceville, was arrested Thursday and released from the Gwinnett County jail the same day after posting a $2,400 bond.

