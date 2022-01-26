BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting at Duluth gun store

Duluth police are investigating a double shooting at a gun store Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Detectives are on the scene at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, police said in a tweet. Two people were taken to the hospital and were stable.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: #DPD officers and detectives are on scene investigating a Person Shot call at the Gun Lobby, located at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.— Duluth Police Department (@DuluthGaPolice) January 26, 2022
It’s not clear what led to the shooting.
