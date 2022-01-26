Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting at Duluth gun store

Duluth police are investigating a shooting at a gun store that left two injured Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 35 minutes ago

Duluth police are investigating a double shooting at a gun store Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Detectives are on the scene at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, police said in a tweet. Two people were taken to the hospital and were stable.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

