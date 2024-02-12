BREAKING | Douglasville police officer critically injured in crash, GSP says

A Douglasville police officer is in critical condition after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Ga. 61 in Carroll County, officials said.

The officer was driving south on the highway in a marked patrol vehicle near Ga. 166, according to the Georgia State Patrol. While the officer was trying to navigate a curve, troopers said the vehicle went off the road just after 11 a.m. and struck a utility pole.

Photos showed the damaged vehicle in a grassy area by the highway, with its front end mangled from the impact. The officer, who was not publicly identified, had to be removed and then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the GSP said.