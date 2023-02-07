BREAKING: Child seriously injured in shooting in South Fulton, police say

A child was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Fulton on Tuesday, authorities said.
Few details were released, but the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass in Cedar Grove Village, a neighborhood of single-family homes, South Fulton police spokesman Capt. Derrick Rogers said. Police only said the child’s injuries were serious, but did not share further information.
The child has not been publicly identified and detectives are working to determine the circumstances around the incident, Rogers said.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
