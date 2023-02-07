X
BREAKING: Child seriously injured in shooting in South Fulton, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A child was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Fulton on Tuesday, authorities said.

Few details were released, but the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass in Cedar Grove Village, a neighborhood of single-family homes, South Fulton police spokesman Capt. Derrick Rogers said. Police only said the child’s injuries were serious, but did not share further information.

The child has not been publicly identified and detectives are working to determine the circumstances around the incident, Rogers said.

We’re working to learn more.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

