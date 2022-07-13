Child identified, mother arrested on murder charge in DeKalb cold case

A child who was found dead in a DeKalb County cemetery more than 20 years ago has been identified and his mother arrested on multiple charges, including murder, officials announced Wednesday.
The boy’s remains were found Feb. 26, 1999, in a wooded area near the corner of Clifton Springs and Clifton Spring Church roads, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said during a news conference. Police could only learn limited information from the body because it had been in place for several months before a cemetery worker discovered it.
The child has now been identified as 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton, Boston said.
Hamilton’s mother, Teresa Ann Bailey Black, 45, was taken into custody June 29 in Phoenix, Arizona, where she now lives. She is awaiting extradition to Georgia to face the charges out of DeKalb, Boston said. Black is facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children and one count each of aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.
“For far too long, this precious little boy had no name and no story,” Boston said. “Through the tireless efforts of several individuals and organizations who were determined not to let this boy be forgotten, William has been identified and justice will be served in his memory.”
