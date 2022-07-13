Child identified, mother arrested on murder charge in DeKalb cold case

The boy’s remains were found Feb. 26, 1999, in a wooded area near the corner of Clifton Springs and Clifton Spring Church roads, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said during a news conference. Police could only learn limited information from the body because it had been in place for several months before a cemetery worker discovered it.

The child has now been identified as 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton, Boston said.