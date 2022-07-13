BreakingNews
Child identified, mother arrested on murder charge in DeKalb cold case
ajc logo
X

Child identified, mother arrested on murder charge in DeKalb cold case

William DaShawn Hamilton, 6, was found near a Decatur cemetery on Feb. 26, 1999, and remained unidentified for more than 20 years.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
William DaShawn Hamilton, 6, was found near a Decatur cemetery on Feb. 26, 1999, and remained unidentified for more than 20 years.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A child who was found dead in a DeKalb County cemetery more than 20 years ago has been identified and his mother arrested on multiple charges, including murder, officials announced Wednesday.

The boy’s remains were found Feb. 26, 1999, in a wooded area near the corner of Clifton Springs and Clifton Spring Church roads, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said during a news conference. Police could only learn limited information from the body because it had been in place for several months before a cemetery worker discovered it.

The child has now been identified as 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton, Boston said.

Combined ShapeCaption
The mystery of the dead child found in DeKalb in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution has been solved. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

The mystery of the dead child found in DeKalb in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution has been solved. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

Combined ShapeCaption
The mystery of the dead child found in DeKalb in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution has been solved. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

Credit: AJC Print Archives

Hamilton’s mother, Teresa Ann Bailey Black, 45, was taken into custody June 29 in Phoenix, Arizona, where she now lives. She is awaiting extradition to Georgia to face the charges out of DeKalb, Boston said. Black is facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children and one count each of aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

“For far too long, this precious little boy had no name and no story,” Boston said. “Through the tireless efforts of several individuals and organizations who were determined not to let this boy be forgotten, William has been identified and justice will be served in his memory.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Innovative housing can address affordability and aging in place6h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
20h ago
As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list
7m ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
20h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
20h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
1h ago
The Latest
Arrest made in Cobb apartment shooting that killed 2, injured woman
3m ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
8m ago
Suspect arrested in 15-year-old’s fatal shooting at Clayton County apartments
1h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top