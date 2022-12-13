BREAKING: Burned body found in woods near Fulton County Airport

A burned body was found in the woods in northwest Atlanta between the Perimeter’s westside and the Fulton County Airport, police confirmed.
No details have been released about the circumstances around the discovery, but an Atlanta police spokesman said homicide investigators had been sent to gather information. Police plan to release additional information later today, the spokesman said.
The body was found off Old Gordon Road near the intersection with Collier Drive, police confirmed. The mostly residential area backs up to a Quality Inn & Suites hotel and is just down the street from the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 4 headquarters.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com