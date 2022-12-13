BREAKING: Burned body found in woods near Fulton County Airport

BreakingNews
Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A burned body was found in the woods in northwest Atlanta between the Perimeter’s westside and the Fulton County Airport, police confirmed.

No details have been released about the circumstances around the discovery, but an Atlanta police spokesman said homicide investigators had been sent to gather information. Police plan to release additional information later today, the spokesman said.

The body was found off Old Gordon Road near the intersection with Collier Drive, police confirmed. The mostly residential area backs up to a Quality Inn & Suites hotel and is just down the street from the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 4 headquarters.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

