BREAKING: Boy found dead in woods near DeKalb townhomes, cops say

The body of a boy was found in the woods near a row of DeKalb County townhomes Monday afternoon, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police said the body of the child was found about 4:20 p.m. behind the townhomes in the 2600 block of Parkview Trail. The body was located near the wood line close to Lithonia Park.
Channel 2 Action News was told by officers at the scene that the boy is believed to be 13 years old.
Virginia Montgomery and her daughter told the news station they were walking on a trail when they spotted the body. She said her daughter initially thought the body was a blue bag.
“He was lying there, holding a branch like this. Holding the bushes ... with a gray skull cap and some gray tennis shoes,” Montgomery said.
The child’s identity and cause of his death have not been released.
