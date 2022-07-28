Atlanta police renew calls for information in unsolved homicides

“The FBI continues to work closely with our partners at the Atlanta Police Department to solve this heinous crime,” the FBI said in a statement. “We are offering all our federal resources and will not rest until the perpetrator who took the lives of Katie and Bowie is brought to justice.”

Though the department provided few answers Thursday, some details of the investigation were released. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said the case “has relied heavily on biological evidence,” which takes time to process.

“That was a very gruesome scene,” Hampton said. “Part of the evidence that was collected was biological in nature, so that is a science, and that takes time to process in order to provide the investigators leads and point them in the right direction.”

July 28, 2022 Atlanta - Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. speaks to members of the press during a press conference on two unsolved homicides: Katie Janness and David Mack at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Presser was being held on the anniversary of Janness' death last year in Piedmont Park. Mack, 12, was found shot to death near his home in February 2021.

In March, Hampton said investigators met with the FBI on a weekly basis. At the time, leads were still coming in. Two months prior, Hampton said during a news conference that the department was “getting close” to closing the case.

Clark and Janness’ loved ones are eager for answers.

“What happened to Katie is not something I will ever be able to understand,” Clark said. “Although I have accepted that she is gone, I miss her every second.”

Detectives on Thursday also renewed calls for information about the deadly shooting of 12-year-old David Mack, who left home his grandmother’s southwest Atlanta home on Feb. 9, 2021 and never returned. Family members discovered the seventh-grader’s body the next day, shot to death in a wooded area behind a public golf course about half a mile from this home.

“Help us bring closure to this family that’s been suffering for the past 17 months,” Hampton said.

The cases were among 160 authorities investigated in 2021, the most since 1996.

Investigators canvassed both neighborhoods after the slayings, hopeful someone saw something that might help solve the cases. So far, no arrests have been made in either high-profile killing.

Atlanta police Maj. Carlo Peek said no murder weapon was ever recovered after David’s shooting death. Much like in the Janness case, surveillance cameras at the park near where the child was last seen were not working at the time, Peek said.

“Regardless of how minute you think that information you have related to David Mack, it may just be what we need to break this case, to find a motive and bring someone to justice,” Peek said.

David Mack, 12, was found shot to death last year near his southwest Atlanta home. His family had reported him missing the night before.

David’s family described the Young Middle School student as a typical 12-year-old. He was outgoing, loved computers and playing football with his friends, his grandmother Glenda Mack said. Seventeen months later, his they’re still seeking closure.

The 12-year-old was beaten up and then shot seven times, his grandmother said Thursday. She believes her grandson’s killing was gang-related, though authorities have said they aren’t sure.

“Somebody definitely knows something,” Glenda Mack said. “I’m holding out hope. I just need them to come forward.”

June 8, 2021 Atlanta - Glenda Mack holds a necklace that includes a photo of her grandson David. The 12-year-old was found shot to death in February, not far from their southwest Atlanta home.

Though police released few new details about the investigations, interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the department is committed to closing those cases and any other open homicide investigations.

“The Atlanta police department is committed, always, to bringing justice to families and communities that have been impacted by homicide,” Schierbaum said.

July 28, 2022 Atlanta - Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks to members of the press during a press conference on two unsolved homicides: Katie Janness and David Mack at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Presser was being held on the anniversary of Janness' death last year in Piedmont Park. Mack, 12, was found shot to death near his home in February 2021.

Authorities are offering cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in either case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.