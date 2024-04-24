BREAKING | Boy, 5, dies after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb

A 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in DeKalb County has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.
The crash happened at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartments in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road, just north of I-20, at around 8:40 p.m. The child had “serious head trauma” and was taken to a hospital, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.
The boy, whose name was not released, later died.
The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Smith said.
Police did not say what led to the crash or if charges are expected. The incident remains under investigation.
