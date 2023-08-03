BREAKING: Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching

BreakingNews
Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching

19 minutes ago
The body of a 27-year-old Buford man who went missing while swimming at Lake Lanier’s Van Pugh Park was found Thursday morning after five days of searching, according to officials.

Leonardo Martinez went underwater Saturday and never resurfaced. It wasn’t until 9:30 a.m. Thursday that his body was found and recovered by game wardens during shore sweeps near Van Pugh Park South in Hall County, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He was found about 30 yards from the shore.

Martinez’s family told Channel 2 Action News that he spent plenty of time on the lake working as a boat mechanic. But that Saturday, he jumped into the water from a boat and wasn’t seen again.

“Our heart is broken, you know,” his cousin, Angelo Jaciofano, told the news station Monday as he watched from the shore as search efforts unfolded.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

