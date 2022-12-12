BREAKING: Atlanta police to give update in Buckhead stabbing, Midtown shooting

On Saturday, a 77-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Buckhead home, according to police. Investigators have released pictures of a person of interest, but have not yet announced an arrest in the death of Eleanor Bowles.

In a separate case on Nov. 26, shots were fired on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown, killing a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, according to police. Police previously announced two arrests in the shooting deaths. Both suspects are juveniles, police said.