DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
BREAKING: Atlanta police to give update in Buckhead stabbing, Midtown shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The Atlanta Police Department plans to give an update on the investigations into separate homicide cases today at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, a 77-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Buckhead home, according to police. Investigators have released pictures of a person of interest, but have not yet announced an arrest in the death of Eleanor Bowles.

Explore

In a separate case on Nov. 26, shots were fired on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown, killing a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, according to police. Police previously announced two arrests in the shooting deaths. Both suspects are juveniles, police said.

The press conference will be held at the Buckhead Village Precinct located at 3060 Peachtree Road.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

