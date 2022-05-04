BREAKING: Atlanta police officer involved in shooting near Buckhead restaurant

Atlanta officers are at the scene of a police shooting that occurred at a Buckhead shopping plaza Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed that an officer was involved in the incident in the 2700 block of Lenox Road in northeast Atlanta.
“We are gathering additional information and will provide further details shortly,” police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said in an email.
According to Channel 2 Action News, one person was shot at Roasters Rotisserie in the Lenox Village shopping center around 3 p.m. That person could be seen in video being treated by first responders while en route to an ambulance. His condition was not immediately clear.
Neither were the details of the shooting. The officer was not injured, the news station reported.
