BREAKING: 3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
BREAKING: 3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Three people were shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Monday morning, police confirmed.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, about two blocks south of the intersection with Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and a quarter of a mile east of the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.

No details have been released, including the conditions of the victims or if any suspects have been identified.

An Atlanta police spokesman said additional information would be released soon.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

