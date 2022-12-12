BREAKING: 3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood

Three people were shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Monday morning, police confirmed.
The shooting took place in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, about two blocks south of the intersection with Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and a quarter of a mile east of the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.
No details have been released, including the conditions of the victims or if any suspects have been identified.
An Atlanta police spokesman said additional information would be released soon.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Family photo
The Latest