BREAKING: 20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death

20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago
16-year-old victim identified, was found at last known location

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Gwinnett County teenager, police said.

Jose Daniel Martinez, 16, of Lawrenceville, was identified by Gwinnett police as the teen found dead in a home on Paden Mill Trail. Homicide detectives were able to canvass the area around the cul-de-sac neighborhood and develop leads that led to the arrest of Dennis Calzadilla of Lilburn, police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.

Calzadilla is accused of fatally shooting Martinez and was booked into the county jail on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, police said. He remains there without bond.

The case began Wednesday when Martinez’s family reported him as a missing person and officers went to their home, according to Winderweedle. The teen’s family said he had not returned home Tuesday night. Officers learned that Martinez’s last known location was a home on Paden Mill Trail and found the 16-year-old dead there.

Winderweedle said detectives are still investigating the motive behind the killing, and investigators are asking anyone with information related to the case to call Gwinnett police.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

