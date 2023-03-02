BREAKING: 20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death

Jose Daniel Martinez, 16, of Lawrenceville, was identified by Gwinnett police as the teen found dead in a home on Paden Mill Trail. Homicide detectives were able to canvass the area around the cul-de-sac neighborhood and develop leads that led to the arrest of Dennis Calzadilla of Lilburn, police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.

Calzadilla is accused of fatally shooting Martinez and was booked into the county jail on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, police said. He remains there without bond.