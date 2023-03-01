BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating after man killed in Lawrenceville

Homicide investigators are on the scene in the cul-de-sac neighborhood on Paden Mill Trail, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. The investigation is active and the police department’s crime scene unit has been dispatched, according to Winderweedle.

Police said a man was killed but did not say how he died or share any further information about the incident. Winderweedle did not have information about if a suspect had been identified.