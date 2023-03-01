X
BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating after man killed in Lawrenceville

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A man was killed in a Lawrenceville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Gwinnett County police said.

Homicide investigators are on the scene in the cul-de-sac neighborhood on Paden Mill Trail, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. The investigation is active and the police department’s crime scene unit has been dispatched, according to Winderweedle.

Police said a man was killed but did not say how he died or share any further information about the incident. Winderweedle did not have information about if a suspect had been identified.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

