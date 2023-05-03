X

2 shot at Buckhead apartment complex near Lenox Square

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Two people were shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Buckhead, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but police spokesman John Predmore confirmed the shooting occurred at the 32Hundred complex on Lenox Road, just around the corner from the Lenox MARTA station and Lenox Square. Two 911 calls were made around 8:20 p.m. reporting that a person had been shot and that gun shots were fired in the area.

The victims are said to be breathing and alert, but their conditions were not released.

No details have been provided on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

ExploreFather, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex

It’s not the first shooting at the complex this year. In February, three people were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. The victims included a 12-year-old boy and his 31-year-old father.

In January 2022, a woman told Atlanta police that she was robbed by several men and beaten at an intersection near the complex. In October 2021, a man was shot multiple times at the same apartment complex, police previously said.

The apartment was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Police reported 90 crimes at the address from 2017 to January 2022. They include seven aggravated assaults, seven robberies, one rape and two child molestations. The complex is on the city of Atlanta’s 2023 list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

