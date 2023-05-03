2 shot at Buckhead apartment complex near Lenox Square

In January 2022, a woman told Atlanta police that she was robbed by several men and beaten at an intersection near the complex. In October 2021, a man was shot multiple times at the same apartment complex, police previously said.

The apartment was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Police reported 90 crimes at the address from 2017 to January 2022. They include seven aggravated assaults, seven robberies, one rape and two child molestations. The complex is on the city of Atlanta’s 2023 list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems.

