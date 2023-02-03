X
Dark Mode Toggle

BREAKING: 2 shot, including child, at Buckhead apartment complex

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man and a child were shot at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but Atlanta police confirmed the shooting took place at the 32Hundred apartment complex on Lenox Road, just around the corner from the Lenox MARTA station.

The shooting was not fatal, but police have not shared any other details about the incident.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city2h ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
2h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
1h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
1h ago

Credit: Will Price

Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology
31m ago
The Latest

Man arrested after overnight SWAT standoff in Cobb
16m ago
YSL trial: Why Fulton’s sweeping gang case is moving so slowly
2h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Metro Atlanta dries out with cool, breezy conditions
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
1h ago
Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
19h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top