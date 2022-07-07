BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting involving police at Marietta motel

A shooting involving police at a Marietta motel Thursday evening sent one person to the hospital and resulted in minor injuries for one of the officers, officials said.
Two Marietta police officers were involved in the shooting, which took place just before 6:30 p.m. at a Motel 6 on Delk Road, department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.
“One individual was transported to the hospital,” McPhilamy said, though he did not specify who it was or the nature of their injuries. The officer who was injured was treated at the scene.
Marietta police requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation and officials with the state agency were on their way to the scene, McPhilamy said.
