BreakingNews
GBI releases new video of Georgia Guidestones bombing
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting involving police at Marietta motel

Breaking News Alert

Combined ShapeCaption
Two Marietta police officers were involved in the shooting, which took place just before 6:30 p.m. at a Motel 6 on Delk Road, officials said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A shooting involving police at a Marietta motel Thursday evening sent one person to the hospital and resulted in minor injuries for one of the officers, officials said.

Two Marietta police officers were involved in the shooting, which took place just before 6:30 p.m. at a Motel 6 on Delk Road, department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

“One individual was transported to the hospital,” McPhilamy said, though he did not specify who it was or the nature of their injuries. The officer who was injured was treated at the scene.

Marietta police requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation and officials with the state agency were on their way to the scene, McPhilamy said.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Rreal Tacos opens in West Midtown, announces locations in Chamblee, Buckhead10h ago
REVIEW: Adele’s adds flair, flavor to Edgewood dining scene
11h ago
Nell Fortner ‘absolutely’ confident in Georgia Tech’s direction
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
McKinsey adding 700 jobs to nearly double Atlanta staff
4h ago
The Latest
UPDATE: Investigators rule arson caused SW Atlanta apartment fire
1h ago
Douglasville police searching for 2 suspects after fatal shooting at Kroger
2h ago
Teen carjacks Lexus from Sandy Springs man, crashes during chase, police say
4h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top