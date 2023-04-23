‘Hollywood Koko is famous:’ Koko Da Doll remembered at candlelight vigil

Williams, who lived in Buckhead, was killed in a shooting that took place on Tuesday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is still under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department is trying to identify a person wearing a Falcons jersey who can be seen in a video walking behind Williams before her death.

Williams is a star in the upcoming documentary “Kokomo City” which premiered at Sundance this year and won two awards at the film festival. The film highlights the experiences of four Black trans sex workers in New York and Atlanta. “Kokomo City” was acquired by Magnolia Pictures and is slated for theatrical release this summer. Lena Waithe is among the documentary’s executive producers. The film marks the directorial debut of D. Smith, a Grammy-winning producer and singer who was a former cast member of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.”

“I wanted to create images that didn’t show the trauma or the statistics of murder of transgender lives,” D. Smith said in a statement on Instagram. “I wanted to create something fresh and inspiring. I did that. We did that! But here we are again. It’s extremely difficult to process Koko’s passing, but as a team, we are more encouraged now than ever to inspire the world with her story.”

Akeyia Williams, Rasheeda’s sister, said at the vigil that knowing people will learn more about her sister’s work as an aspiring entertainer makes her less sad about her death. Rasheeda was also a rapper with hopes of releasing an album. Her hard-hitting cadences, as heard on her 2022 song “Bulletproof,” seamlessly blend with the sexually empowering bars of southern female rappers (”I don’t play with broke boys,” she sings on the track)

Akeyia said she liked her sister’s music not for what she was saying, but how she was saying it.

“I loved her delivery,” said Akeyia, who was raised with Rasheeda in Atlanta’s southside. “She wasn’t scared to say what she wanted to say. She knew how to pick a beat. We used to do music together when we were younger, but I never took it as seriously as she did. She used to love going to music stores and all of that as a child.”

Poohbella Alford said her sister was a “go-getter.” She said Williams wanted to eventually leave sex work and focus more on her entertainment career. Williams also had plans to create her own hair brand titled Hollywood Koko Collections.

“I was even going to put money up to help my sister just so she could get out of that lifestyle because I didn’t like the way she was living, but I guess the money (you’d get from it) is so fast,” Alford said. “She wanted to uplift other people in the LGBTQ community because a lot of people are afraid to come out, afraid to live in their truth and say who they are.”

Williams is the second Black trans woman who was shot and killed this month in Atlanta. Ashley Burton, a 37-year-old hairstylist, died on April 11 at the City Park Atlanta apartments.

Aubri Escalera is the co-founder of Trans Power in Diversity, an Atlanta-based grassroots organization that uses a trauma-informed approach to assess the needs of queer communities. Escalera also danced with Williams at Lenox Love Entertainment’s Hush Night, a popular stripper event that exclusively features trans dancers every Thursday and Sunday night at Atlanta’s Tokyo Valentino.

“That’s how we get our money on Thursday nights,” the Midtown resident said. “Sex work comes in different ways. It’s not always having sex. You can stand there and get paid. It’s a form of expression. It’s unfortunate because we don’t really talk about these things. I feel like we’re being targeted because we are sex workers. These johns — they know that we get to the money, and they know that we have bags and things of value. They’re paying you for your time. They’re not paying you for your services. What you do is to their discretion, but now it’s gotten to the point where some of these kids (who are in it) don’t have the support.”

Escalera said the harassment and discrimination that sex workers face is why she admired Williams’ hustle. She was determined to make it while not leaving her community behind.

“Koko was also a rapper, she was an entertainer, aspiring actress and that’s just what we do,” Escalera said. “We have to break these barriers and we have to put ourselves in those conversations and around these people.”

Candles of all sizes and pink flowers adorned Williams’ memorial at the vigil. Gold-lettered balloons that read “RIH KOKO” anchored the right of the memorial. A white poster board filled with hearts was placed on the left. And in the middle was a portrait of Koko wearing a pink jogging suit. Her nails appeared freshly done and her hair looked so laid that you’d fight the urge to fix your own hair after looking at hers in the photo.

Even in death, she still looks like a star.

“She always invested in herself,” Akeyia said. “When you looked at her, you would’ve thought she was already rich. You would think that she was already star. You would think she was already in Hollywood. That’s why she called herself Hollywood Koko.”

The family of Rasheeda Williams launched a GoFundMe this week to raise money for her funeral arrangements. Anyone with information on Williams’ case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).