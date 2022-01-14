BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in kidnapping of 1-year-old Clarkston boy

A 17-year-old has been arrested on theft charges in connection with the kidnapping of a 1-year-old boy from outside his Clarkston apartment in November.
Blaise Barnett was missing for more than 36 hours before he was discovered Nov. 11 sitting inside a vehicle parked in a Clarkston resident’s driveway, less than a mile from his Montreal Road apartment where he was taken along with his family’s SUV. The abduction triggered a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, and a frantic search that involved multiple local and state authorities, as well as the FBI.
Clarkston police on Friday announced the arrest of Dieu Doumdje on a charge of theft by taking. He was arrested Thursday by DeKalb County School District police and is being held in the county jail, according to Clarkston police. The circumstances of his arrest were not immediately available.
“The Clarkston Police Department is currently still actively investigating this case and conducting interviews to determine if any other suspects are involved,” police spokesman Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said in a news release.
The kidnapping attracted national attention, and until the child was found police had no credible leads. His family’s Ford Explorer was found abandoned Nov. 10 at the condemned Brannon Hill condominium complex, but Blaise and his car seat were not inside. Later that night, a large search party went door-to-door at the complex looking for the child, and a 60-year-old man was shot and killed.
The shooting victim, Aziz Hassan, was not connected to the abduction, according to DeKalb County police, the agency investigating the homicide case. Delarius Miller, 38, and his sister, 34-year-old Santana Miller, cousins of the abducted child, are accused of malice murder in Hassan’s death.
According to a police report, members of Hassan’s household indicated he believed the search party was trying to steal the rims off his vehicle and opened fire when they began making threats. The Millers are accused of returning fire, killing him.
Since Blaise was reunited with his mother, police have offered no additional details on where they believe the child was being held. Photos were released of personal items left in the Barnett family’s vehicle, including a pair of denim shorts, that investigators believed belonged to the kidnappers.
Doumdje is the first arrest publicly announced in the case.
