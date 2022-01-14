BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in kidnapping of 1-year-old Clarkston boy

The shooting victim, Aziz Hassan, was not connected to the abduction, according to DeKalb County police, the agency investigating the homicide case. Delarius Miller, 38, and his sister, 34-year-old Santana Miller, cousins of the abducted child, are accused of malice murder in Hassan’s death.

According to a police report, members of Hassan’s household indicated he believed the search party was trying to steal the rims off his vehicle and opened fire when they began making threats. The Millers are accused of returning fire, killing him.

Since Blaise was reunited with his mother, police have offered no additional details on where they believe the child was being held. Photos were released of personal items left in the Barnett family’s vehicle, including a pair of denim shorts, that investigators believed belonged to the kidnappers.

Doumdje is the first arrest publicly announced in the case.

