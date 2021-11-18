Clarkston police share photos of items left in stolen SUV by toddler’s kidnappers

Clarkston police recovered a pair of denim shorts, a black plastic bag and a blue Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker, spokesman Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said in a news release Thursday. None of the items belonged to the family of Blaise Barnett, the toddler who remained inside the 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen Nov. 10.

The most distinctive item found is the pair of shorts, which appear to be made by a brand called Evolution and feature an acid-wash look with a contrasting ribbon running along the side seams that reads “CAUTION,” similar to police tape. The waist size is 29.