Clarkston police share photos of items left in stolen SUV by toddler’s kidnappers

Though no suspects have been identified in last week’s abduction of a Clarkston 1-year-old, police have released photos of items left in the stolen SUV that may belong to the kidnappers.
Clarkston police recovered a pair of denim shorts, a black plastic bag and a blue Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker, spokesman Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said in a news release Thursday. None of the items belonged to the family of Blaise Barnett, the toddler who remained inside the 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen Nov. 10.
The most distinctive item found is the pair of shorts, which appear to be made by a brand called Evolution and feature an acid-wash look with a contrasting ribbon running along the side seams that reads “CAUTION,” similar to police tape. The waist size is 29.
The SUV in which the items were found was recovered several hours after it was stolen, but Barnett and his car seat were missing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The child was found safe more than 36 hours after he was reported missing when a Clarkston woman noticed that he had been left inside her car.
No further information or updates on the case were released. Anyone who recognizes the items is asked to contact Clarkston police Sgt. G. Trumble at 404-557-8956.
