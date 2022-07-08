BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 injured, suspect at large in shooting at Riverdale Walmart
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 1 injured, suspect at large in shooting at Riverdale Walmart

An off-duty police officer working an approved part-time job at the Walmart located at 7050 Ga. 85 reported hearing shots fired in the store just after 6 p.m., Riverdale police said.

Combined ShapeCaption
An off-duty police officer working an approved part-time job at the Walmart located at 7050 Ga. 85 reported hearing shots fired in the store just after 6 p.m., Riverdale police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A shooting at a Walmart in Riverdale sent one man to the hospital and brought a swarm of law enforcement officers to the scene, but the suspected shooter ran from the store and remains at large, authorities said.

An off-duty police officer working an approved part-time job at the Walmart located at 7050 Ga. 85 reported hearing shots fired in the store just after 6 p.m., Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey said. Officers from the Riverdale, Clayton County, Jonesboro and South Fulton police departments responded, along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and Fayette County sheriff’s deputies.

The responding law enforcement officers cleared the store, Spivey said, and one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was not identified.

Spivey said responding officers believe the suspected shooter ran from the store on foot and has not been captured.

According to the initial investigation, security video footage showed the injured man and suspect involved in a dispute in the Walmart’s meat section prior to the shooting.

The store remains an active crime scene, Spivey said. No further details have been released, including the identities of the victim and suspect and the nature of the victim’s injuries. Police have not shared a description of the suspect.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary2h ago
McKinsey adding 700 jobs to nearly double Atlanta staff
6h ago
Teen carjacks Lexus from Sandy Springs man, crashes during chase, police say
5h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
5h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
5h ago
Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate as COVID cases rise
14h ago
The Latest
2 injured in shooting involving police at Marietta motel
2h ago
Investigators rule arson caused SW Atlanta apartment fire
3h ago
Douglasville police searching for 2 suspects after fatal shooting at Kroger
4h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top