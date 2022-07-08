BREAKING: 1 injured, suspect at large in shooting at Riverdale Walmart

An off-duty police officer working an approved part-time job at the Walmart located at 7050 Ga. 85 reported hearing shots fired in the store just after 6 p.m., Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey said. Officers from the Riverdale, Clayton County, Jonesboro and South Fulton police departments responded, along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and Fayette County sheriff’s deputies.

The responding law enforcement officers cleared the store, Spivey said, and one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was not identified.