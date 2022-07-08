BREAKING: 1 injured, suspect at large in shooting at Riverdale Walmart

A shooting at a Walmart in Riverdale sent one man to the hospital and brought a swarm of law enforcement officers to the scene, but the suspected shooter ran from the store and remains at large, authorities said.
An off-duty police officer working an approved part-time job at the Walmart located at 7050 Ga. 85 reported hearing shots fired in the store just after 6 p.m., Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey said. Officers from the Riverdale, Clayton County, Jonesboro and South Fulton police departments responded, along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and Fayette County sheriff’s deputies.
The responding law enforcement officers cleared the store, Spivey said, and one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was not identified.
Spivey said responding officers believe the suspected shooter ran from the store on foot and has not been captured.
According to the initial investigation, security video footage showed the injured man and suspect involved in a dispute in the Walmart’s meat section prior to the shooting.
The store remains an active crime scene, Spivey said. No further details have been released, including the identities of the victim and suspect and the nature of the victim’s injuries. Police have not shared a description of the suspect.
We’re working to learn more.
