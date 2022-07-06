BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at DeKalb shopping center
BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at DeKalb shopping center

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near a Publix at a North Decatur shopping center, authorities confirmed.

Officers were called to Emory Commons on North Decatur Road for reports of a shooting, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Few details were immediately available, but Wells confirmed that detectives had been sent to the scene to continue the investigation. She did not say if a suspect had been identified or if anyone had been taken into police custody.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

