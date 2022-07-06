BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at DeKalb shopping center

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near a Publix at a North Decatur shopping center, authorities confirmed.
Officers were called to Emory Commons on North Decatur Road for reports of a shooting, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Few details were immediately available, but Wells confirmed that detectives had been sent to the scene to continue the investigation. She did not say if a suspect had been identified or if anyone had been taken into police custody.
