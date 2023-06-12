BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting at Piedmont Park, police say

One person was injured in a shooting Monday evening at Piedmont Park, Atlanta police said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is alert despite suffering a gunshot wound, police said. Officers were initially called to an address at the southwest corner of the park, near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street.

No further details have been released about the shooting, and police did not say if a suspect had been identified. Video taken by NewsChopper 2 showed multiple emergency vehicles, including a firetruck, at the edges of the park.

