X

BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting at Piedmont Park, police say

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

One person was injured in a shooting Monday evening at Piedmont Park, Atlanta police said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is alert despite suffering a gunshot wound, police said. Officers were initially called to an address at the southwest corner of the park, near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street.

No further details have been released about the shooting, and police did not say if a suspect had been identified. Video taken by NewsChopper 2 showed multiple emergency vehicles, including a firetruck, at the edges of the park.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta homicides are down 30% from this time last year3h ago

Credit: AP

Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump vows to pull plug on EV support amid Georgia’s electric wave
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
7h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
7h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton jailer charged with using excessive force during inmate exchange
54m ago
Step-brother accused of choking Griffin boy allegedly starved by parents
1h ago
Woman hit with large rock in attack on Lanier Islands dock, cops say
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
13h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top