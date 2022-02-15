Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at downtown Atlanta apartments

Atlanta police are investigating Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Hunnicutt Street off Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police are investigating Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Hunnicutt Street off Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A man has died after being shot at a downtown Atlanta apartment building on Tuesday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim was found shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Hunnicutt Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, according to Channel 2. Officers at the scene confirmed to the news station the man died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

No details about the shooting were released.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

Atlanta police are investigating Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Hunnicutt Street off Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police are investigating Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Hunnicutt Street off Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police are investigating Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Hunnicutt Street off Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

