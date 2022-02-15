BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at downtown Atlanta apartments

A man has died after being shot at a downtown Atlanta apartment building on Tuesday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim was found shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Hunnicutt Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, according to Channel 2. Officers at the scene confirmed to the news station the man died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
No details about the shooting were released.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
